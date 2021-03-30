Smog blankets Nepal as hundreds of wildfires rage nationwide

An explosive wildfire season leaves Nepalese cities blanketed in smoke and haze. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Hundreds of wildfires are burning across Nepal, sending smoke and ash across its cities during one of the worst fire seasons in recent years.

Nepal's dry season, which runs from late fall to early summer, typically peaks with the most severe fires in March and April. Since November, 73 of Nepal's 77 districts have reported forest fires -- the highest level on record in the past five fire seasons, according to CNN Weather.

The country has recorded up to 2,087 forest fires nationwide since November 15, 2020, according to the Nepalese Forest Fire Management. And as of March 25, there were still at least 524 active fires burning across the country, spreading a combination of dust, smoke and ash into the air.

Photos from the capital Kathmandu show streets blanketed in gray smog, the air thick and visibility poor. Images taken Sunday by the European Union's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite show the valleys east of Kathmandu completely engulfed in smoke.

A satellite fire map by NASA shows fire hotspots dotted across the bottom of the Himalayas, with a few creeping up the mountains.