Smithsonian obtains vial from 1st US COVID-19 vaccine dose

“Our broadest mandate was to document this extraordinary period we were going through” said Diane Wendt, a curator in the museum's medicine and science department. “We particularly had our eye on vaccine development from the start.”

The first dose of vaccine in the U.S. was given on Dec. 14, 2020, by Northwell Health, a New York-based health provider, to Sandra Lindsay, an intensive care nurse. The donation from Northwell includes the original Pfizer vials as well as the specialized shipping container, about the size of a hotel room fridge, that would deliver the super-cold Pfizer doses packed in dry ice.

“Our curators were particularly interested in the process and the packaging," museum spokeswoman Melinda Machado said. “The story of the vaccine is not just what goes in your arm.”

The National Museum of American History closed on March 13 last year along with other Smithsonian facilities, including the National Zoo. It reopened on a limited basis in September but closed again around eight weeks later, before Thanksgiving, as local virus numbers started going back up.