Small towns brace for change, prosperity with Ford's arrival

Residents of both towns eye the changes with a mix of wary optimism and wistfulness, aware that a way of life they’ve grown accustomed to may be on the cusp of turning into something unrecognizable — but also prosperous.

As Ford unveiled its plans Monday evening to build two battery manufacturing plants outside Glendale, residents were relishing the slower-paced rhythms of life in the tightknit Kentucky farming community ringed by corn and soybean fields. From front porches to the parking lot at a general store, they wondered if those days are numbered.

Residents sounded hopeful that the promise of 5,000 jobs will create more opportunities for young people to stick around. But they worried about problems that rapid growth can create.

“Yes, we need jobs,” Nikki Basham said. "Yes, it will help the economy. There are pros and cons. Glendale is a small town, you come to kind of get away. I guess we'll see how it's going to go."

Basham, the mom of two young children, has lived in the Hardin County community of a few hundred for 17 years, since she was a teenager. She said it's important for the hamlet to grow but she also likes the quiet lifestyle, with one main road leading in and out of town.

“I don't really want to be bombarded with a bunch of traffic," she said.