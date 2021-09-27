Small islands caught between tourism economy, climate change

“On this, humanity is at the midnight hour. Can we meet the challenge? We may not live to find out the answer if the usual continues,” the Caribbean nation's premier said.

Salvaging the economic fate of these countries is complex. Baptiste says there's no overarching policy aimed at retraining people whose livelihoods are vulnerable in new trades.

And Gössling argues that, while they're not the culprits behind global warming, the small island developing states aren't directly confronting the friction between climate change prevention measures and their tourism reliance.

“I also think there's never been serious efforts by the SIDS to actually also consider different economic sectors, because very often it's been very self-evident that you would focus on tourism, you would develop for tourism and that you, by definition, then almost would become dependent on tourism,” he said. “And I think the strange thing — this conflict has never been vocalized by SIDS.”