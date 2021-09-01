Small businesses face slow, difficult recovery after Ida

Power and internet are lifelines for small businesses, said David Lewis, CEO of HR services firm Operations Inc. Ideally, businesses had a hurricane plan in place and sent out emails ahead of time, letting customers know how to reach the company if power is lost.

Businesses that didn’t forewarn customers should attempt to reach out, by forwarding a company phone to a cell phone, for example, or using a mobile phone as a hot spot for an internet connection. While they have had some problems with their mobile networks, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile all said they would offer customers in affected areas free talk, text and data throughout the week.

“If you are able to have connectivity, you’re often able to provide some level of continuity for clients,” Lewis said.

Business owners also should closely review their insurance policies to know exactly what is covered. In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, it became apparent that some insurers covered storm damage but not wind damage, for example. Alternatively, owners might be covered for some things they didn’t realize.