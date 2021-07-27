Small Alaska town embraces state's 1st swimmer to win gold

“Right before COVID hit, we were all in the school and it was some trial to go to the Olympic trials, and we had the whole school watching on this tiny little TV and we all went crazy,” he said.

“That was just then and now she’s in the Olympics, and then won gold, like, that’s … it’s insane. It’s hard to grasp for anybody here,” he said.

Jacoby benefitted by the Olympics being a year late because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Solomon D’Amico, one of her co-coaches with the swim club.

“With this extra year, you get a whole other year to get stronger and get faster, get your technique that much quicker. She took the ball and ran with it,” he said. “She really made sure she got the most out of that extra year.”

D’Amico and other coaches also attended the watch party, and he said he was not nervous, nothing compared to being on pool deck with her during the Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Instead, he was excited and hopeful.

“I knew her mindset was really good, and I knew her physical training was real good, and the Team USA environment was really amazing,” he said.