Slain FBI agents worked to protect children from abusers

According to the FBI, 350 arrests were made in the U.S. and 548 internationally, including 25 producers of child pornography and 51 abusers. The operation identified or rescued 55 American children who were sexually abused and 296 internationally. Chase got 30 years.

"It's the same with any criminal violations: As they get smarter, we adapt; we find them," Alfin said at the time. The New York native added, "It's a cat-and-mouse game, except it's not a game. Kids are being abused, and it's our job to stop that." He was married and had one child.

Allwang, who worked with Alfin on the Playpen investigation, said he was humble, collaborative and committed to the mission of stopping child exploitation.

"Dan was unwavering and had steadfast resolve to try and locate and rescue as many children that were being abused as he could," Allwang said. "It was never about ego or credit or anything like that. He was just a really selfless and collaborative individual."

Schwartzenberger, 43, and an agent for 15 years, was part of Rockway Middle School's law studies magnet program, teaching children about the internet's dangers, including sexual exploitation and cyberbullying.