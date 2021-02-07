Slain FBI agent remembered for success fighting child porn

According to the FBI, 350 arrests were made in the U.S. and 548 internationally, including 25 producers of child pornography and 51 abusers. The operation identified or rescued 55 American children who were sexually abused and 296 internationally.

“Its users were the worst of the worst, the stuff of nightmares,” Wray said. “Dan’s expertise helped identify them and stop the victimization of so many innocent children.”

Alfin was the primary case agent and the driving force behind the operation, Wray said. He said the case remains the most successful FBI operation on the dark web against online child sex offenders, he said.

Alfin’s casket was brought onto the field draped with an American flag, which was later folded into a triangle and presented to his family by Wray. Alfin was also given a 21-gun salute.

Federal government officials who attended the service with Wray were Acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall.

The shootings marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history in South Florida and was among the deadliest nationally as well, according to the FBI website. Suspect David Huber, 55, killed himself before he could be arrested.

