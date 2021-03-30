Slain Colorado officer remembered for service to others

The honor guard carries the casket into a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder.
This photo tweeted by the Boulder Police Department late Monday, March 22, 2021, shows Officer Eric Talley. Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., including Talley.
Colorado Springs police and fire department first responders stand on the overpass of Bijou Street and Interstate 25 and salute to Boulder Police Department officer Eric Talley's mother as she passes through Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Officer Talley's mother was driven up from New Mexico by Colorado State Patrol. First responders stood on Bijou and N. Academy overpasses to honor and pay their respects to officer Talley's family and all the victims who were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket on Monday in Boulder, Colo.
A sign stands outside Flatirons Community Church before a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder.
By PATTY NIEBERG and COLLEEN SLEVIN
Report for America/Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — From helping someone with a flooded basement after a water main break to collecting memorabilia for a boy with cancer who wanted “police stuff” for Christmas, Officer Eric Talley was remembered Tuesday as a man of faith who put others first, long before he rushed into a Colorado supermarket where a gunman had opened fire.
Over 1,000 people, including relatives, community members and officers from as far away as New York City, honored the 51-year-old father of seven at a memorial service just over a week after he was credited with preventing more people from dying by hurrying into the store with other officers. Besides Talley, nine others were killed in the March 22 shooting in Boulder.
During the service at Flatirons Community Church in nearby Lafayette, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Talley's personnel file was filled with thank you letters from people he had helped during his decade with the department. A former information technology worker, Talley felt a calling to become an officer at age 41.
Since his death, behavioral health professionals have been calling to let the department know how grateful they were for Talley's compassionate approach to those in trouble, she said. Herold also noted that he helped found the department's drone unit, seeing the technology as an important advance that could help the public while protecting the safety of officers.