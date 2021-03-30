Slain Colorado officer remembered for service to others

His supervisor, Sgt. Adrian Drelles, said Talley was enthusiastic about his life and the job, calling his boss so many times a day about what he was up to that Drelles had to limit him to 10 calls a day. He said the turnout at the service showed that Talley had character, which comes from the Greek word for leaving a mark.

“I would say he has left his mark, but not because of how he died but how he lived,” he said.

The Rev. Dan Nolan said a traditional Catholic requiem Mass celebrated in Latin on Monday was what Talley wanted for himself but that Tuesday's service is what he would have wanted for fellow officers who also would have tried to get into the store as others tried to escape. He said seeing the honor shown to Talley should assure them that their sacrifices will not be taken for granted and should also serve as a reminder to everyone else that law enforcement is there to protect them.

“Love your officers, care for them, respect them, honor them. They are not here for themselves. They are here to lay down their lives for you if necessary,” said Nolan, adding that Talley's faith is what motivated his response to the shooting.