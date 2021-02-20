Skateboarding champion charged for hosting Los Angeles party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A skateboarding world champion is among five people prosecutors in Southern California have charged with organizing parties that were possible superspreader events amid the pandemic.

Nyjah Huston, a four-time world skateboarding champion, and Edward Essa, the owner of a home in the Fairfax District in Los Angeles, held a party last month with at least 40 people that was shut down by police after receiving a complaint. At least two other parties were held at the home last fall, authorities said.

Huston and Essa were both charged with creating a nuisance, a misdemeanor. Neither could be reached for comment, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

The Jan. 9 party took place when coronavirus cases were surging at an unprecedented rate following the holidays. Hospitals had exhausted their ICU beds capacity and officials were constantly urging residents not to gather in large groups.

Officers had previously shut down events at the home on Sept. 12-13 and Oct. 17 and issued warnings to the residents that large gatherings violated the mayor’s public order, officials said.