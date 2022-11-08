DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04B Powerball jackpot, ending 3-month stretch without top prize winner.
Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04B Powerball jackpot, ending 3-month stretch without top prize winner
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some slithery, slimy sneak stole a snake. And it's a very dangerous snake.
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.
Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years. Here's what to know.
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
There was no time frame given for the drawing. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3. Get the latest here.
The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.
The Children's Museum said the man who wore a Hitler costume, drawing condemnation and national attention, has cognitive disabilities and believed he was mocking Hitler.
The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night.
Grocery chain Aldi is introducing a “Thanksgiving Price Rewind” to offer holiday favorites and essentials at pre-pandemic prices amid high inflation.
A Brooklyn bakery worker, accidentally trapped inside a walk-in freezer, was found dead by colleagues arriving for work, police in New York said.