Sinclair Broadcasting ends Eric Bolling's weekly show

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sinclair Broadcast Group says it is ending its “America This Week” show with Eric Bolling, which has been criticized for misstatements about the coronavirus pandemic.

Sinclair said the show, which has been sent to stations that the company owns in 81 markets across the country, will shut down after this week's episode “as Eric has decided to pursue other professional opportunities.” The company did not elaborate, and Bolling, a former Fox News Channel personality, could not immediately be reached.

Bolling was sympathetic to former President Donald Trump, who occasionally appeared on “America This Week” for interviews.

One episode of “America This Week” was pulled from the air last July after Bolling featured an interview with a conspiracy theorist who suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci manufactured the virus that causes COVID and shipped it to China. There is no evidence to back up that theory.

In October, Bolling was reportedly edited by his bosses again after saying “it's damn near certain this virus has to have been altered in a Chinese lab.”