Simone Biles makes mental health the talk of the Tokyo Games

The U.S. women's soccer star said she relies on a twice-daily meditation practice to decompress and process, a tool she uses year-round whether playing in a tournament or out of season.

“I’ve spent a lot of time trying to develop a self-love and self-care that can power me through stressful times,” Press said. "We all have history and baggage. And I think as people, knowing that it is our responsibility to take care of ourselves and to love ourselves first, can really help us take care of each other in a more beautiful way.”

———

RORY MCILROY

The Irish Olympic golfer welcomes the conversations. To him, they're like any other health discussions — and shouldn't have a stigma attached.

“I’m glad that at least the conversation has started,” he said. “It’s not taboo anymore. People can talk about it just as (if) somebody has a knee or elbow injury. If you don’t feel right, 100% right mentally, that’s an injury too."

The persisting notion of “powering through it” persists, he acknowledges. But McIlroy says hearing from people like Biles and swimmer Michael Phelps about mental health makes an impact — a positive one.