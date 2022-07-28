The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

The decline in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

President Joe Biden declared the inflation-fighting deal Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck with holdout Sen. Joe Manchin a “godsend” for American families. Biden's remarks Thursday at the White House urged Congress to put politics aside and pass the $739 billion package.

Schumer rallied Democrats during a closed-door morning meeting and Manchin called the package a “win-win” at his own press briefing. An expansive agreement had eluded them for months.

Russian forces launched missile strikes Thursday on the Kyiv area and the northern Chernihiv region for the first time in weeks, in what a Ukrainian official said was revenge for the fierce resistance the Kremlin has faced after it invaded its neighbor.

Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear says at least three people have died from flooding in Kentucky.

“Jeopardy!” is giving itself two answers to the question of who gets to host the quiz show — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Bialik and Jennings have been serving as rotating hosts since Mike Richards exited the show amid controversy after a short tenure as the late Alex Trebek’s replacement.

Seven months after being fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo is reemerging into the public eye. A weekly YouTube video and podcast, dubbed “The Chris Cuomo Project,” debuted last week. In an interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams, Cuomo revealed he will do a prime-time show for that fledgling cable network starting in the fall.

The Kremlin has warned that a possible prisoner swap with the United States involving American basketball star Brittney Griner needs to be negotiated quietly without fanfare. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan.

A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination. They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event.

More research suggests it's time to abandon the craze over vitamin D. Taking high doses of “the sunshine vitamin” doesn't reduce the risk of broken bones in generally healthy older Americans. That's according to a large study that tracked people given either high-dose vitamin D or dummy pills for five years.