Shrine to replace church destroyed on 9/11 nears completion

The ceremony will be a milestone in a project long beset with bureaucratic tangles and a financial crisis but now on track for completion next year.

“St. Nicholas brings me close to my brother,” Anthoula Katsimatides said.

The lighting of the church will come from within. Through an innovative process, interior lights are being designed to illuminate thin panels of marble, mined from the same Pentelic vein in Greece that sourced the Parthenon, the ancient temple in Athens.

The church is being built in an small, elevated park overlooking the World Trade Center memorial plaza, close to the reflecting pools that mark where the twin towers once stood. A huge, bronze sphere that once stood between the towers now stands, dented and damaged, in the park just beyond the chapel’s doors. Tour and school groups often gather on a flight of steps leading to the shrine.

The shrine’s concrete shell, passed daily by streams of tourists, has been one of the most visible signs of the unfinished work of the ground zero rebuilding effort. Work to install its marble cladding has been proceeding at a fast pace in recent weeks in time for the ceremonial lighting, though the church isn’t slated to be completed until next year.