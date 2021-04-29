 Skip to main content
Shots fired at South Carolina home leads to massive manhunt
AP

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A man who fired shots as police arrived at a South Carolina home to investigate a domestic violence call was arrested Thursday, hours after the start of a massive air and ground search for him, authorities said.

Terry Brady was taken into custody about three hours after the shooting, Horry County Police said in a statement.

Police said they couldn't talk about whether anyone was wounded in the shooting near Conway, but had earlier called it an active shooter situation and asked people to stay away. They had urged people living in the area to remain indoors while the search was underway.

Firefighters were working to out out a small blaze at the home where the shots were fired, Horry County Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said at a news conference.

