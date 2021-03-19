Shopping while driving, woman hits bike-riding sheriff

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — A young woman who said she was using her phone to shop while driving hit a sheriff who was biking in central Florida, authorities said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted Friday morning that the driver is in custody. Paige Bergman, 20, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily harm.

“I know she had no intention of running me down," Chitwood tweeted. “That’s what a lot of distracted drivers say after they cause a tragedy."

Deputies found Bergman in her car in her family’s driveway where she was recorded during her arrest claiming she had hit a mailbox. The deputy explained the situation to her relatives outside the home.

“She did not hit a mailbox. Do you want to know what she hit? Mike Chitwood, the sheriff,” the deputy tells her family.

Bergman later said she had been shopping on Amazon while driving, according to the sheriff. It's not known whether she has a lawyer.