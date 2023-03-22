On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Authorities say a shooting near a middle school in North Carolina left two 16-year-old boys dead and one wounded.

» Authorities say a 17-year-old student shot and wounded two school administrators after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at a Denver high school.

Are we better prepared for the next pandemic? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts discuss the effectiveness of the messaging in the early days of the pandemic, why COVID further divided many Americans and how leadership matters during a crisis.

» Manhattan prosecutors have postponed a scheduled grand jury session in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.

» Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve said it doesn’t expect to cut rates anytime soon despite Wall Street’s hopes.

» The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades.

» A possible tornado Wednesday left a line of damage across roofs of commercial buildings in the Los Angeles suburb of Montebello.

» Moderna’s CEO is defending a plan to more than quadruple the company’s COVID-19 vaccine price.

» China says President Xi Jinping's just-concluded visit to Russia was a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace.”

Woke wars and 'virtuous lies' from the left | Utterly Moderate Podcast Misleading information is being fed to liberals and conservatives within their ideological bubbles. How the left deals with misinformation is the topic of this week's Utterly Moderate Podcast.

» A dispute between Jack Daniel’s and the makers of a squeaking dog toy that humorously mimics the whiskey’s signature look gave Supreme Court justices a lot to chew on.

» Swedish lawmakers have overwhelmingly voted in favor of the country joining NATO.

» TikTok’s CEO plans to tell Congress on Thursday that the video-sharing app is committed to user safety, data protection and security, and keeping the platform free from Chinese government influence.

» For 40 years, former President Donald Trump has navigated a flurry of legal investigations without ever facing criminal charges. That record may soon come to an end.

» As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again, credit card debt is already at a record high, and more people are carrying debt month to month.