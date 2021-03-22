Shooting victim's husband says police detained him for hours

During the interview with Mundo Hispanico, Gonzalez showed marks on his wrists from handcuffs. “I don’t know whether it’s because of the law or because I’m Mexican. The simple truth is that they treated me badly,” he said.

“Only when they finally confirmed I was her husband, did they tell me that she was dead," he said. "I wanted to know earlier.”

Left alone to raise their daughter and his wife's teenage son, Gonzalez said the shooter took “the most important thing I have in my life."

"He deserves to die, just like the others did,” Gonzalez said.

Authorities have said the shooting in Cherokee County happened around 5 p.m., and just after 6:30 p.m. the sheriff's office posted on Facebook still images from a surveillance camera showing a suspect in the parking lot outside. Reynolds said Long's family recognized him from those images and gave investigators his cellphone information, which they used to track him.