 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Shooting suspect believed to be on run with his daughter, 15

  • 0

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman was shot to death Monday in a domestic violence incident and police said the suspect is a man believed to be on the run with his 15-year-old daughter.

Officers responding around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home in Fontana, police said in a statement.

The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

"This was a domestic violence incident. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, is considered armed and dangerous," said the statement from the Fontana Police Department.

Investigators believe Graziano is with his teen daughter in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates.

People are also reading…

During the investigation at the home, nearby Cypress Elementary School was temporarily locked down as a precaution, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer killing virus saves patient's life in the UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News