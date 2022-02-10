Shooting on Arizona reservation critically injures officer

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of a Native American reservation in Arizona were told to stay inside their homes as authorities searched Thursday for a suspect who opened fire at tribal police officers, critically injuring one of them, authorities said.

Officers had responded to reported gunfire Wednesday night on the Yavapai-Apache Nation in the Verde Valley region of north-central Arizona. The suspect got out of a vehicle and fled while shooting at officers, tribal officials said in a statement.

Sergeant Preston Brogdon was shot and in critical but stable condition at a hospital, the Yavapai-Apache Police Department said. The five-year veteran is expected to undergo several more surgeries.

Residents were told to stay in their homes until the suspect is caught, with bus service was canceled for two areas of the reservation. KTVK-TV showed officers walking through tall brush and reported that they were searching for the suspect.

“The subject is considered armed and dangerous and the public is asked to stay out of the area until the search has ended,” the tribal statement said.

The FBI is overseeing the investigation with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Valentin Rodriguez, 39, was wanted for questioning in the shooting, FBI officials said in a statement.

Yavapai Silent Witness offered a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The Yavapai-Apache tribe is headquartered in the town of Camp Verde, north of Phoenix.

