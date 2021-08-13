Shooting at Albuquerque school kills 1; student detained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities said one student was killed and another was taken into custody following a shooting at a middle school near down Albuquerque during the lunch hour Friday.

Police described the shooting as an isolated incident between the two students, who were believed to be about 13 years old.

Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock said a school resource officer ran toward the two boys after the gunfire erupted and was able to prevent any other violence from happening.

Hartsock said investigators were trying to determine how the student obtained the gun and what may have prompted the shooting. He said other students will be interviewed as detectives try to piece together what happened.

Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder called it a terrible day for the school district and for the whole community.

