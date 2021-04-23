Shock G, off-kilter Digital Underground leader, dead at 57

Big Boi, Chuck D, Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes were among those posting online tributes to Jacobs, with many expressing pain after the deaths earlier in the month of rappers DMX and Black Rob. “Our brother Shock G was a GIANT. There’s not one aspect of what we do musically that this man has not influenced,” wrote Talib Kweli.

“The Humpty Dance” invited an audience of awkward youth into hip-hop with its embrace of misfits and outcasts. “Stop whatcha doin’ / ’Cause I’m about to ruin / The image and the style that ya used to,” Shock G rapped with lighthearted bravado. “I’m crazy / Allow me to amaze thee / They say I’m ugly but it just don’t faze me.”

”‘The Humpty Dance’ spoke to all the people that were like him — the fat people, the unattractive people. If you moved like him, you could be whatever you want," said Malonga.

The group's platinum-selling debut album “Sex Packets" was titled after an imagined “sex in a pill” product product that Dright said was a response to the AIDS crisis. It was followed by the gold-selling “This is an EP Release” and “Sons of the P."