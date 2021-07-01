Sho time in Bronx far from Ruthian: Ohtani lasts 2 outs

“All the things we’re hearing and the once in a lifetime, once in a generation-type talent, I don’t think that’s hyperbole at all,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “The bat speed, the torque, the kinetic chain that he has in the batter’s box and what he’s able to create, and then to go do it on the mound, we haven’t seen it because, obviously, it’s incredibly difficult, borderline impossible."

Maddon thought Yankee Stadium’s aura had charged Ohtani. The Angels waived their DH, something no team had done against the Yankees since the rule was adopted in 1973. Not even just that, Maddon hit his pitcher leadoff — forcing Ohtani to warm up early, come to bat, then take the mound.

No pitcher had been among the top five batting slots in the Bronx since Ruth hit third on Oct. 1, 1933, and pitched a 12-hitter to beat Boston on the final day of the regular season, a cameo that was his first time on a mound in three years — and his last.

Maddon, at 67 in his 18th season as a major league manager, sounded as much fan as skipper.