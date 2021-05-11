Ship speed limit sought to protect endangered whales in Gulf

Ships' speeds range from 13 to 25 knots (15-29 mph, 24-46 kph), according to an article on the Marine Insight website.

The Coast Guard's navigation rules describe what must be considered in deciding a safe speed but those rules don't include speed limits.

Ships should avoid the whales' core habitat at night because Rice’s whales may spend much of that time near the surface, the petition said.

One tagged whale stayed within 15 meters (nearly 50 feet) of the surface at night, diving deep during the day, according to the report in January.

That is “within the draft depths of most commercial vessels. Such behavior significantly raises the risk of vessel strikes,” the petition said.

The groups also want all ships to keep an eye on the water in the proposed speed zone and to stay at least 550 yards (500 meters) from any whales they spot.

In addition to nearly 9,100 square miles of core habitat, the groups want the rules to apply in a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) buffer zone around that habitat.