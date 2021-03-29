Ship 'partially refloated,' still stuck in Suez; 5 dead in Alaska copter crash; no Olympics for US men's soccer

Today is Monday, March 29, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Engineers have "partially refloated" the cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal; richest Czech man among 5 killed in helicopter crash in Alaska; U.S. men's soccer fell to Honduras, ending Olympic hopes, again.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Ship 'partially refloated,' but still stuck in Suez Canal

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — Engineers on Monday “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, authorities said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed that the ship’s bulbous bow, once lodged deep in the canal's eastern bank, had been partly wrested from the shore — although it remained stuck at the canal's edge. The ship's stern had swung around and was now in the middle of the waterway, tracking data showed.