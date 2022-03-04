 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sheriff's Office: Stanford goalie Meyer death ruled suicide

  • Updated
  • 0

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday.

“The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”

The popular goalie who led the Cardinal to the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game was 22. Stanford announced Tuesday that Meyer had died in her campus residence, and Friday her parents — Steve and Gina Meyer — went on NBC's “Today" show and discussed how potential disciplinary action by the school might have triggered something for their daughter.

“The last couple days are like a parent’s worst nightmare and you don’t wake up from it. So it’s just horrific," Gina Meyer told NBC News.

People are also reading…

Meyer — who kicked extra points in football in high school — stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

The native Californian from Newbury Park got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to bring Stanford the trophy.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

Read for yourself: Full text of Biden's speech

President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with a fading but still dangerous coronavirus. Here's every word.

Watch Now: Related Video

Remembering the time NASA lost a $193 million spacecraft due to a math mixup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News