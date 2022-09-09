ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Sheriff: Three children among the five found dead of gunshot wounds at Maryland home.
Sheriff: Three children among the five found dead of gunshot wounds at Maryland home
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
A body found in Memphis has been identified as teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and forced into an SUV during a jog. A suspect is due in court today.
Police arrested the man after he landed a plane that had been circling for hours over northern Mississippi while the pilot threatened to crash it into a store.
Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say a man drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage. A suspect has been arrested.
Biden did not back down from the label. Meanwhile, Trump hit the campaign stump as operatives worried Trump-backed Senate candidates aren't working hard enough to get elected. Catch up on politics this week.
Police, elected officials on leaked Oath Keepers list; SC GOP removes rape, incest exceptions; Sue Bird's career ends
Things to know today: Leaked Oath Keepers list includes police, politicians; SC Republicans remove rape, incest exceptions in abortion fight; and more.
Is the coronavirus on its way out? You might think so. But here's why scientists think it's not going away anytime soon.
The blaze sparked Friday and forced thousands of people from their homes.
A body found in Memphis has been identified as teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted and forced into an SUV during a jog. Get that and more trending news here.
Slumping oil demand proved a blessing for drivers in the U.S. as pump prices have eased. Now oil producers want to push prices back up.