Sheriff: People getting out of Texas trailer were work crew

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A group of people who were spotted getting in and out of a parked semitrailer in San Antonio were part of a work crew, not a human-smuggling operation, authorities said Friday.

Authorities checked the vehicle after someone alerted a deputy constable to it, just days after 53 migrants died when they were abandoned in a stifling semitrailer in San Antonio.

“Right now it seems as though the public, law enforcement, everybody’s being a little more hypervigilant than usual,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. “That’s fine, I’d rather that, rather than see another tragedy like what happened a couple days ago.”

Salazar said authorities were still conducting interviews but that so far, it appeared the 14 people with the work crew — 12 Cubans and two Nicaraguans — were here legally, but might not have permission to work.

Salazar said the people were working for a California company and had been doing demolition cleanup on some apartments.

Salazar said Homeland Security Investigations was talking to the workers, who did seem be making a livable wage.

“I think it's a good thing that people are spotting things that two weeks ago, this may not have raised eyebrows,” he said. “Now people know to look and to ask those questions."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0