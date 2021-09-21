Sheriff: No charges after twin boys die from heat in car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff said no charges will be filed against a South Carolina father whose 20-month-old boys died from heat after he forgot to drop them off at daycare and left them in his vehicle because he was under intense pressure at work.

Watching investigators interview the father was one of the most heartbreaking things Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said he has seen in his 46 years in law enforcement.

“He didn’t mean to do it. God, he didn’t mean to do it. He’s got to live with that the rest of his life," Lott said at a Tuesday news conference.

The father found his sons dead still strapped in their car seats late in the afternoon Sept. 1 after he went into the daycare in Blythewood and was told the children were not there, investigators said.

Bryson and Brayden McDaniel died from exposure to the heat as temperatures inside the SUV reached 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) on a muggy late summer day, Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford said.

The father worked at a nearby manufacturing plant and his mind was clouded by work problems that day, the sheriff said.