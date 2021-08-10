Sheriff: No active shooter found at Tennessee high school

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (AP) — A call about an active shooter inside a Tennessee high school prompted a major response from area law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning, but a sheriff’s office says no suspect was found and no shooting injuries have been reported.

At least five agencies responded after someone called the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office just after 8 a.m. on the second day of classes, saying there was an active shooter inside Volunteer High School in Church Hill, a sheriff's statement said.

The statement said deputies responded immediately and began searching, and the investigation continues. The school evacuated all the students, marching them in lines with their hands over their heads to school buses, and they were taken to an armory to be reunited with their parents, said the county's director of schools, Matt Hixson. Other schools locked down temporarily as a precaution.

Hixson said the search would likely continue through the end of the school day, but he expects classes to resume Wednesday morning.

“We've been through COVID and a lot of closure and our intent is to keep students in school and keep them learning,” he said.