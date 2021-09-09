Sheriff: Navy officer accused of fatally shooting husband

“While on the phone, he says that he’s locked in the garage,” Johnson said. “During the phone call with dispatch, you hear gunshots. He states, basically, ‘She just shot me.’ Then, you hear three more.”

When deputies arrived at the home four minutes later, they found Turner dead and Kuhn in a state of shock, the sheriff said.

“I can’t go into what she said or anything like that,” Johnson said. “But to put it the best way, I’d say (she was in) shock, probably. You’re a Navy chief one day, and the next day, you’re in jail.”

He said two children were placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, while a third child was turned over to the biological father.

Kuhn was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail. Jail records didn't list a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

