Sheriff: Hacker tried to taint Florida city's water with lye

Tarah Wheeler, a Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center Cybersecurity Fellow, said communities should take every precaution possible when using remote access technology on something as critical as a water supply.

“The systems administrators in charge of major civilian infrastructure like a water treatment facility should be securing that plant like they’re securing the water in their own kitchens,” Wheeler told the Associated Press in an email. “Sometimes when people set up local networks, they don’t understand the danger of an improperly configured and secured series of internet-connected devices. It is not necessarily wrong or insecure to set up a system for remote access and monitoring.”

A plant worker first noticed the unusual activity at around 8 a.m. Friday when someone briefly accessed the system. At about 1:30 p.m., someone accessed it again, took control of the mouse, directed it to the software that controls water treatment and increased the amount of sodium hydroxide, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Officials said other safeguards in place likely would have caught the change before it reached the water supply.

Investigators said it wasn’t immediately clear where the attack came from. The FBI, along with the Secret Service and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0