Sheriff: Ex-dispatcher accused of refusing to return $1.2M

The sheriff's office said it was later learned that Spadoni had moved the funds into another account.

Capt. Jason Rivarde, a sheriff’s spokesman, said that although the money was put into her account, “it's not her money.”

“She has no legal claim to that money,” he added. “Even if it was put in there by mistake. It was an accounting error.”

Charles Schwab & Co. sued Spadoni on Tuesday in federal court. The company tried to contact Spadoni several times to have the transferred funds returned but were unsuccessful, Rivarde said. So far, about 75% of the money has been recovered, he added.

The company argued in its lawsuit that Spadoni’s account contract with Schwab includes an agreement that if a client receives an overpayment of funds, the client is required to return the full amount.

“If someone accidentally puts an extra zero on a utility payment, they would want that money returned or credited to them. This is no different,” Rivarde said.

He said Spadoni had been with the sheriff’s office 911 center for 4 and 1/2 years.

