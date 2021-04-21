Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. At least one law enforcement officer with a sheriff's department in North Carolina shot and killed a man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.
By GARY D. ROBERTSON and DENISE LAVOIE
Associated Press
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens that immediately gathered at the scene and demanded law enforcement accountability.
The Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy was placed on leave pending a review by the State Bureau of Investigation, Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said at a news conference. He said the deputy shot Andrew Brown Jr. about 8:30 a.m. while serving the warrant in Elizabeth City, a municipality of about 18,000 people 170 miles (274 km) northeast of Raleigh. Local NAACP leader Keith Rivers said Brown was Black.
Wooten did not identify the deputy and did not say what the warrant was for. Court records show Brown was 42 years old and had a history of drug charges and a misdemeanor drug possession conviction.
The deputy was wearing an active body camera at the time of the shooting, said Wooten, who declined to say how many shots the deputy fired or release any other details, citing a pending review by the State Bureau of Investigation. WAVY-TV reported that neighbors heard multiple shots. A car removed from the scene appeared to have multiple bullet holes and a broken rear windshield.
Among the roughly 100 people who gathered at the scene of the shooting was Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County chapter of the NAACP, who criticized the sheriff’s office for taking hours to release details.