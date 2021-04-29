Sheriff: Deputies who didn't fire at Black man back on duty

Brown family attorney Harry Daniels called the decision to reinstate the four deputies “unprofessional,” noting that the family has not been shown the video that Wooten says shows they did not fire their weapons.

“They're reinstating deputies with no transparency,” Daniels said. “We think that's inappropriate and should not be done.”

“We have to take their word for it — that's not transparency,” he said.

On Wednesday, a judge refused to release the body camera video, ruling that making the video public at this stage could jeopardize the investigation into Brown's death.

Judge Jeff Foster did order authorities to allow Brown’s family to privately view five videos from body cameras and one from a dashboard camera within 10 days, with some portions blurred or redacted. Family members had previously been allowed to view only a 20-second clip from a single body camera.

Foster said the video must remain out of public view for at least 30 days, but he would consider releasing it after that point if investigations are complete.