 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff: Boaters fled scene after striking children on river
0 comments
AP

Sheriff: Boaters fled scene after striking children on river

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff is investigating after three children riding on tubes on a river were struck and injured by a pontoon boat.

The occupants on the boat all fled the scene after the Aug. 8 crash, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux told WBRZ-TV.

Two of the children required hospital treatment, including one who was flown to the hospital.

The investigation has been turned over to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries because it happened on False River, Thibodeaux said.

In a statement, the agency said that its investigation is ongoing and agents are gathering statements from witnesses and those involved in the crash.

“Charges may be pending upon completion of the investigation," the agency said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLOX-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Louisiana schools in shambles after four natural disasters

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News