Sheriff: Arrest in Black teen's disappearance and death

Two autopsies, one for the family and the other for the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office, found small amounts of alcohol and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in his blood.

The attorneys provided a copy of the report made for the coroner. It said Charles might have drowned himself during a psychotic episode possibly brought on by marijuana.

The autopsy said in part, "Reportedly he had been at a residence where drugs were consumed including possible marijuana (THC) and psilocybin mushrooms. Reportedly after smoking a substance the decedent passed out and when he awoke he became combative. Reportedly he said he was ‘going to kill himself’.”

Tests didn't detect any psilocybin, according to that report. Although the family's autopsy is not yet complete, its toxicology report had the same findings for drugs and alcohol, attorney Ron Haley said.

The report to the coroner said another witness reportedly saw Charles crawling in culverts behind a school, and quoted autopsy witnesses as saying surveillance video showed him alone near the area where his body was found.

Although the report said Charles' body was found submerged in a ditch, the attorneys said in their statement about it that he died in far shallower water.