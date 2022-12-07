She ran for almost 13 hours to break the 100-mile world record. Then she was told it wouldn't count.

Camille Herron has called it a "unicorn moment" for the sport of ultrarunning — a performance that expanded the notion of what women can achieve in endurance events.
When Herron crossed the finish line at Jackpot Ultra Running Festival's 100-mile race in Henderson, Nevada in February, she did so as the outright winner — even beating all the male competitors — and in world record time.
Completing the race in a staggering average pace of seven minutes and 37 seconds per mile, Herron's time of 12 hours, 41 minutes and 11 seconds was almost a minute and a half faster than the 100-mile record she set in 2017.
But her efforts now appear to be in vain, at least as far as the record books are concerned.
In October, after remeasuring the course — which looped around Henderson's Cornerstone Park — officials from USA Track and Field (USATF) deemed that it was short by 716 feet (about 218 meters).
People are also reading…
For Herron, the news was as infuriating as it was upsetting.
"I definitely want it to count [as a record] because I put my heart and soul into that performance," she tells CNN Sport. "It was such an historical moment for the sport."
More than nine months on from the race, Herron remains adamant that she ran at least 100 miles that day. It's a view also shared by her husband and coach, Conor Holt.
"It was a public park on the day, she was having to weave around people," Holt tells CNN Sport. "There are people out walking their dogs, there are baby strollers — the park was full."
Ken Rubeli, the co-race director of this year's Jackpot Ultra Running Festival, says the course was remeasured by a USATF course measurement official on February 27 and certified as 100.00396 miles.
In a letter sent to Nancy Hobbs, chairwoman of the USATF Mountain, Ultra and Trail Committee, Rubeli said the remeasurement took place because a record had been broken, and also because of a change he made to a turn in the course three years ago for safety reasons.
Eight months later, without Rubeli present, the course was remeasured once more by USATF officials and yielded the distance shy of 100 miles.
"We strongly believe this measurement [from February 27] is the most accurate as it was done with a sense of urgency as close to the race as possible," Rubeli said in a statement released last month.
"We are disappointed the USATF wait[ed] 8 months to perform this critical measurement and did so without our knowledge or involvement and did not share the same urgency we displayed to address the issue."
The USATF told CNN that the record was "extensively and thoroughly reviewed by expert officials" before being ruled as invalid.
In a statement sent to CNN, David Katz, chair of the USATF Road Running Technical Council (RRTC), said that on the day of the race, one of the USA's top World Athletics race measurers, who had a family member competing in the Jackpot 100-miler, noticed the course was different to the one certified.
The measurer was instructed by USATF to remeasure the course twice on consecutive days while at the event, then again eight months later, according to Katz. All those measurements yielded a short course.
Katz said the record was not ratified "because the course was changed from what was certified" and added that the measurement report was shared with Herron and Holt on November 6.
However, there is still frustration with the way the situation has been handled by USATF.
In his statement, Rubeli raised safety concerns over two bikes — one a "large bulky electric bicycle" — entering the race in February to take a measurement, questioning "why the USATF felt it was appropriate to measure a course while an event was still in progress."
Road courses are measured with a Jones Counter, a device that attaches to the front wheel of a bicycle and records distances based on the revolutions of the bike's wheel.
Herron and Holt, meanwhile, are disappointed by the perceived lack of communication from USATF.
"It's frustrating for me as an athlete because we try to cross our T's, to dot our I's — make sure everything is in place," says Herron. "It's really stressful to think that I set the world record and then find out that they did this other measurement and say that the course is short."
Neither Herron or Holt is giving up on the cause.
"A remeasurement, that's all we're asking. Just get out there with the race director," says Holt. "We want the truth to come out," he adds, "we want a remeasurement of the course. I think that's the least USATF can do for us."
Herron is competing in another 100-mile race, the Desert Solstice Track Invitational in Phoenix, Arizona on December 10. That race takes place on a 400-meter track, while the race in February was run on roads and doubled up as the US road championship competition.
Running a record time in Phoenix might allow Herron to put some of the pain from the fallout of February's race behind her.
But with ultrarunning — which refers to any distance longer than the 26.2 miles of the marathon — opportunities to race over such huge distances can be few and far between.
"I'm 40 years old," says Herron. "I'm in the window of my prime of my running career right now, so I'm trying to make the most of those opportunities.
"I mean, it's 100 miles. It's not like I could just bounce back super quickly and go for it again. I need time to recover and to have other things align correctly to be able to go for a world record."
Herron also holds the women's ultrarunning records for the greatest distance run in 12-hour and 24-hour time frames — 149.130 kilometers (92.665 miles) and 270.116 kilometers (167.842 miles).
The Oklahoma native attributes her success in the sport to her relentless drive and rangy physique. It's not uncommon, she says, for her to win ultramarathon races outright by even beating all the male competitors -- as she did at the Jackpot 100-miler.
"There's this theory that as the distance gets longer, the difference between men and women gets smaller," says Herron. "I don't know the number of races I've won outright, beating all the men, but it's happened several times.
"I'm also an outlier in the sport. For me to be breaking world records like I am — I have a gift, I have a genetic talent."
While aggrieved by the circumstances around the Jackpot 100-miler, she also wants to focus on what lies ahead.
"I feel empowered by what I can do," says Herron. "I've got huge plans for the future. It's a really exciting time for my running career."
Pinky pull ups, mayo eating and other feats in the Guinness World Records book
Most mayonnaise eaten in 3 minutes
This record, shockingly, belongs to a 112-pound woman. Michelle "Cardboard Shell" Lesco downed three-and-a-half jars of the divisive condiment in just three minutes. That's over FIVE POUNDS of mayonnaise consumed in the length of the average pop song.
Is she being forced to do this? Couldn't she have slurped five pounds of soup instead? It's harrowing to watch this woman gobble an obscene amount of mayonnaise. Sure, it earned her a world record, but AT WHAT COST?
Demolishing food is Lesco's livelihood. The competitive eater is ranked 10th in the world in Major League Eating. She also holds the more appetizing world record for fastest time to eat a bowl of pasta at 26.69 seconds.
Shortest bull
Sweet, sweet Humphrey the miniature zebu stands just over two feet tall. Joe and Shelly Gardner bought the petite bull at an auction in Iowa in 2017, and he was so wee they didn't realize he was already 2 years old.
Meet Humphrey, a Miniature Zebu from Iowa, USA who's our new shortest bull record holder 🐂 https://t.co/gOk0uPsd7O #GWR2020— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) August 20, 2019
The diminutive bull spent his days eating and hanging out with much bigger cattle. If there were an award for world's cutest zebu, he'd win it in a heartbeat.
Shelly told CNN Humphrey passed away earlier this year, so he's holding the record now in the Great Beyond.
Most candles extinguished by nunchucks in one minute
Xie Desheng snuffed out 52 open flames with nothing but ninja-like precision. He just whacks the tip of the candles with his nunchucks. His grace under fire (ha) deserves praise.
New record: Most candles extinguished by a nunchaku in one minute - 52. China's Xie Desheng snuffed out this impressive record title with pinpoint accuracy 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/pGWkbw3n0G— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) September 3, 2019
Largest paradise cocktail
Snoop Dogg fittingly presented a monstrous gin and juice at a Napa food festival in 2018, but no drink has managed to dethrone it yet. (There is the broader "largest cocktail" record, which went to a 10,500-gallon margarita in 2012.)
Guinness said the tropical drink contained 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 28 jugs of orange juice. It was garnished with a watermelon on a sword and a giant parasol, and it could've doubled as an alcoholic jacuzzi.
Greatest (gratest?) variety of cheese on a pizza
One might argue there is no amount of cheese on a pizza that could ever be considered "too much." Cheese, except to those who are lactose intolerant or vegan, is the music that makes plain pizza crust sing.
But let's be real — is 154 varieties of cheese on one pizza too much?
One pizza. 154 different types of cheese! 👨🍳🍕 https://t.co/H4qbu3sNLM— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 14, 2019
A pizzeria in Melbourne, Australia, holds the record for the amalgam of dairy. Just reading about it is enough to inspire a tummy ache for some.
A few questions: What could this possibly taste like? Are there only two shreds of each type of cheese on the pie to make them all fit? How does one crust carry the weight of it all?
Its creator Johnny Di Francesco told Guinness he was inspired by Donatello (as in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, not the renowned Renaissance sculptor) who once said that a pizza with 99 cheeses would be a "culinary impossibility." Should it have stayed that way?
Longest hair on a teenager
A good haircut can change your mood. A bad haircut might earn you a record-breaking feat.
Nilanshi Patel, a 16-year-old from Gujarat, India, vowed to never again cut her hair after a disastrous 'do at 6 traumatized her. Now her locks are 5 feet, 7 inches — longer than she is.
She told Guinness it takes her about an hour and a half to dry and comb all the way through. And she likes it that way.
Long hair don’t care 💁 Meet teen Nilanshi Patel who has set the record for the longest hair on a teenager, with locks 170.5 cm long > https://t.co/iRX6R1kI0I— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 31, 2019
Most consecutive pinky pull ups
Full-handed pull ups are already impressive. So why would anyone try doing them with their weakest digit?
Tazio Gavioli of Cavezzo, Italy, did. 36 times, per the 2020 record book. That's just 32 fewer pull ups than the man who holds the record for most pull ups in one minute. But cut Gavioli some slack; he's working with eight less fingers.
Guinness said he took up the thankless task to show solidarity for his cat that lost its paw in an accident. Carrying the kitty on his shoulders while completing the pull-ups would've made victory that much sweeter.
Honorable Mention: Fastest marathon as a landmark
Lukas Bates didn't crack this record, attempted during April's London Marathon. His Big Ben costume, while patriotic, was ultimately too tall to make it under the finish line banner in time. But it sure was funny to watch him bumbling down the street without arm holes. No word on which landmark beat him.
However, there WERE winners who broke records for fastest marathon run in oddly specific costumes, including a woman dressed as a nut, a male nun and a man dressed as an astronomical body. Because if you try something odd, it might just be a world record.
___
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.