Shares up on vaccine supply; silver jumps due to day trading

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose Monday after coronavirus vaccine maker AstraZeneca agreed to increase supplies to Europe amid rising worries about the disease.

European indexes were all up by more than 1% after Shanghai and Tokyo closed higher.

Futures for the Dow and S&P 500 were up 0.9% and 1.1% following Friday's decline after GameStop, a video game vendor, and other shares were sent soaring by day traders. Investors said hedge funds that bet against those stocks were losing money and selling other shares, depressing the overall market.

Shares of GameStop Corp. swung in a 13-point range before the opening bell Monday with trading still limited on retail trading platforms like Robin Hood, moving between gains and losses.

Silver rose almost 12% to $30.07 in London after novice traders who drove up GameStop turned their attention to metals. The price is silver’s highest since December 2012.

Markets were last week also rattled by AstraZeneca’s announcement it would supply the European Union with fewer than half the promised doses, which prompted the EU to impose export controls. On Sunday, AstraZeneca promised to increase European supplies and start delivery earlier.