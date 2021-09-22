Shares gain as Evergrande says it will make interest payment

World shares and U.S. futures advanced Wednesday after Chinese developer Evergrande said it intends to make an interest payment on its debt that is due Thursday.

Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and Shanghai but fell in Tokyo.

Markets have been rattled by Evergrande’s struggle to meet debt payments and uncertainty over what if anything the Chinese government might do to limit the impact of a possible default.

Evergrande, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, said it will make a payment due Thursday on a 4 billion yuan ($620 million) bond denominated in Chinese yuan.

A company statement gave no indication whether that meant any change in the payment. The bond has a 5.8% interest rate, which would make the normal amount due 232 million yuan ($36 million) for one year.

Evergrande gave no information on possible future payments including a bond denominated in U.S. dollars in March.

“Although the banks are yet to declare Evergrande in technical default, the silence from Beijing is adding to market nervousness,” Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.