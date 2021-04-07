Shaquille O’Neal pays for stranger's engagement ring

For the feel-good moment of the week, Shaq shares a story of helping a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring.
Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal surprised a smitten Georgia man when the gentle giant paid for his engagement ring at a jewelry store.
He was shopping for earrings at a Zales in McDonough, an Atlanta suburb where O’Neal owns a home, when he overheard a customer discussing financing options for an engagement ring.
Shaq stepped in and offered to buy the ring for the man.
“He was saying, ‘Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring?’ And I was like, ‘My man, how much is the ring?’” O’Neal said Tuesday on “NBA on TNT,” where Shaq co-hosts the studio show.
Shaquille O'Neal attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
After a little more back and forth, the man agreed, and Shaq handed over his credit card, and the two posed for a photo.
“I’m not going to say the amount, but this is something I do every day. ... I’m into making people happy, so whenever I leave the house, I just try to do a good deed.”
The Hall of Fame big man reportedly earned more than $286 million during his playing career, not including endorsements and other appearance fees.
Recap: See key moments in the Gonzaga-Baylor championship basketball game
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) blocks a shot by Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Baylor forward Flo Thamba, center, fights for a loose ball with Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Baylor forward Flo Thamba fights for a loose ball with Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) fights for a rebound with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, fights for a loose ball with Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) drives around Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme loses control of the ball ahead of Baylor guard Mark Vital, rear, during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) celebrates with teammate guard Adam Flagler (10) during a timeout in the second half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) blocks a shot by Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots between Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and guard Andrew Nembhard (3) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Baylor forward Flo Thamba is fouled by Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) while driving to the basket during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Baylor students reac while viewing the NCAA college men's national championship basketball game against Gonzaga on a large monitor at McLane Stadium, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald, via AP)
Baylor head coach Scott Drew reacts during the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) drives around Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks the ball against Gonzaga during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme loses control of the ball ahead of Baylor guard Mark Vital, rear, during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Baylor forward Flo Thamba is fouled by Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) while driving to the basket during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard is fouled by Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi rests on the court after getting injured during the second half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) drives up court past Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook (4) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Baylor fans celebrate during the second half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Baylor head coach Scott Drew gets a hug from guard Mark Vital at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) hugs Jalen Suggs (1) as Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) looks on at the end of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) and Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) celebrate at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Baylor players celebrate at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Baylor players huddle on the court at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Baylor guard Mark Vital celebrates at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
