Sexual orientation back in South Carolina hate crime bill

South Carolina, Arkansas and Wyoming are the only states in the U.S. without a hate crime law. Business leaders in South Carolina have made passing one their top priorities.

Republican leaders are juggling the desires of the business community and the fears of some of their more conservative members that the bill could infringe on religious groups. They worry they could be charged with stalking or harassment when they speak out against homosexuality or abortion.

Hate needs to be fought no matter whether it leads to a horrific killing or racist or anti-Semitic vandalism, Rep. Weston Newton said.

“I believe in it. I think it needs to move forward," the Bluffton Republican said of the bill. “But sausage making isn’t pretty.”

The Democrats who sponsored the bill have threatened to vote against it if it's watered down. Rep. Beth Bernstein reluctantly decided not to oppose the amendment removing stalking and harassment from the bill.

“If a black church is desecrated with graffiti using the n-word, that would not be a hate crime," said Bernstein, a Columbia Democrat, of the measure.