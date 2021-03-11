Sexual orientation axed from South Carolina hate crime bill

South Carolina is one of only three states — along with Arkansas and Wyoming — without a hate crimes law and the state’s powerful business community has said the lack of protection could stop expansions and new companies.

The decision stunned LGBT groups, which had been encouraged by the bill’s progress.

“The FBI has stated that hate crimes against LGBTQ people are on the rise and if we can’t count on our representatives to pass a hate crime bill that actually includes one of the communities most impacted by hate-motivated crimes, then what’s the point of this bill?” said Chase Glenn, the executive director of the South Carolina Alliance For Full Acceptance.