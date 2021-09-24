Sexual assault cases spur protests on campuses across US

Vitchers said helping survivors is no longer enough. She said universities must educate students to prevent assaults and punish the perpetrators and groups fostering an environment in which sexual violence is viewed as normal or no big deal.

Older advocates said current students have better access to social media and embrace activism more readily than their predecessors. Angela Esquivel Hawkins, a Stanford University administrator and CEO of a group that helps victims' friends and families, said students now are wiser about things such as choosing hashtags to make messages trend on Twitter.

“The more iterations of social media that come up in the future, the more that people are going to get more and more connected and more and more savvy about how to organize and be efficient in their efforts,” Hawkins said.

At the University of Iowa, 18-year-old freshman Amelia Keller and her friends turned to Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat to rally people to the recent protest at the school. Keller also has worked with a campus group advocating for rape victims.

“We want to be able to trust and depend upon those who claim to care about the protection of vulnerable students,” Keller said in texts to The Associated Press. “Right now, we cannot.”