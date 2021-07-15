Sex harassment lawsuit against Yale, doctor, is settled

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a wide-ranging sexual harassment lawsuit filed by six women who were doctors at Yale University last year when they accused a male physician at the Ivy League school of repeated incidents of forced and unwanted kissing, groping and retaliation.

Details of the agreement ending the lawsuit against Dr. Manuel Lopes Fontes, Yale and Yale New Haven Hospital were not disclosed. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven revealed there was a settlement in a court document filed June 30.

Fontes, a now-former anesthesiologist and professor at Yale, and lawyers for the school denied the lawsuit's allegations. In a court document filed in April, Fontes said he was removed from his positions at Yale because of the allegations.

“This lawsuit and Plaintiffs’ allegations against me have caused severe and irreparable damage to my reputation, career, health and wellness," Fontes said in the document.

A message seeking comment was sent Thursday to an email address listed for Fontes. A Yale spokesperson declined immediate comment.

A lawyer for the six women, Tanvir Rahman, declined to comment on the settlement.