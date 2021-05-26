Sex abuse class-action suit tossed, individual claims stand

Rilee said he respects the court's decision, and will proceed with individual lawsuits.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been victims of sexual assault, unless they go public, as Meehan has.

Kissinger also granted the state’s request to dismiss Meehan’s individual claim that he was denied an education at the Manchester facility. But it rejected the state’s argument that the remaining seven claims should be dismissed because Meehan waited too long to come forward.

New Hampshire’s statute of limitations for such cases is three years from the date of injury, but there are exceptions in cases when victims did not know of the harm or its link to the wrongful party.

At a hearing in March, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ramsey said Meehan should have come forward either soon after his abuse or after the passage of a federal law in 2003 that called attention to the sexual assault of inmates. But the judge sided with Meehan, who claims he did not realize that the state’s negligence led to his abuse until 2017.