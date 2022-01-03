 Skip to main content
Severe winter weather grips millions; Twitter bans Rep. Greene; NFL Week 17 recap

  Updated
Today is Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

From the warmest December and early January temperatures on record, to subfreezing mornings and snow from the deep South through the Mid-Atlantic. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Snow sweeps across US, moves into mid-Atlantic

A winter storm packing heavy snow was blowing into the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools with fierce winds and as much as 10 inches of snow forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland through the afternoon.

More than half the flights were delayed or cancelled Monday morning at Ronald Reagan National Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, according to FlightAware.com's misery map. A quarter of the flights at New York's three major airports

Winter Weather

Karen Robledo, 10, of Atlanta, laughs at the snow on her eyelashes while sledding at a popular sledding hill near the Iowa Capitol Building in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. 

Snow began falling Sunday night in parts of Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee. A winter storm warning was also issued in parts of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee, and portions of Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and West Virginia. By early Monday, more than 400,000 customers were without power in Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Impacts from the winter storm were expected across the South, Appalachian states, the mid-Atlantic and up the East Coast.

MORE TOP STORIES

Twitter Greene Ban

Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company. 

Twitter bans Rep. Greene's personal account for COVID claims

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Sunday it had banned the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, the latest strike against the firebrand whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led the House to boot her from committees.

The Georgia Republican's account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock. Four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension. Five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

Chiefs Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass for an 18-yard touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. 

NFL Week 17: Bengals win AFC North; Packers claim NFC's top seed

Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first AFC North title and postseason appearance in six years with a wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes, A.J. Dillon ran for two more scores and Green Bay routed Minnesota to wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. Keep scrolling for a complete recap of Week 17 action.

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Jan. 3

A winter storm packing heavy snow was blowing into the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools. As much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland through the afternoon.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Colorado Wildfires

Snow covers the burned remains of a car after wildfires ravaged the area Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Superior, Colo. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 3

Today in history: Jan. 3

In 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula, and more events that happen…

Today in sports history: Jan. 3

Today in sports history: Jan. 3

In 1993, the Buffalo Bills stage pro football’s biggest comeback to beat the Houston Oilers 41-38 in overtime in the first round of the NFL pl…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

VIDEO: House Fire, Logan Ave, Waterloo, Iowa 010122

