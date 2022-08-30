A prosecutor in Atlanta has announced a sprawling indictment targeting members of what she called a violent street gang that targeted the homes of famous athletes, entertainers and others. The indictment announced Monday says singer Mariah Carey, Marlo Hampton of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Atlanta United player Brad Guzan and other victims all had their Atlanta-area homes broken into.

A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. Scott Spina Jr. of Roseland was sentenced Monday in Southern California.

President Joe Biden has called the leaders of two U.S. veterans groups assisting Afghans who have fled from the country on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The White House said Biden on Monday spoke to the leaders of the veterans-led #AfghanEvac and Honor the Promise groups to express his appreciation for their work resettling Afghan allies in the United States since the U.S. ended the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol. Authorities say Joshua Pruitt encountered then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety on Jan. 6, 2021.

In sports, it was a winning night for Serena Williams, as well as the Angels, Brewers and Diamondbacks. And Jimmy Garoppolo has a new contract.