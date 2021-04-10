Severe weather forecast for parts of Gulf Coast. Strong winds knock tree into mobile home, killing Louisiana man

Storms with damaging wind, large hail and heavy downpours will sweep across the south during the day. CNN Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.

A Louisiana man died Friday night after strong winds knocked a tree into his mobile home, authorities say, as severe weather along the northern Gulf Coast puts nearly 65 million people are at risk.

A level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat has been issued for parts of the Gulf Coast on Saturday, affecting nearly 6 million people in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

Forecasters say the greatest danger in those areas is from damaging wind, but isolated tornadoes are possible, along with large hail.

Flash flooding is also possible along the Gulf Coast with storms moving through Saturday.

A wider level 1 out of 5 threat extends north into the Ohio River Valley and east to the mid-Atlantic, impacting over 60 million people. Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible.

By Saturday night, the severe threat will begin to diminish. As the storms near the East Coast in Georgia and the Carolinas, they may dissipate while showers move into central Florida.

Tree falls on mobile home, killing man inside